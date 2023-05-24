Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

24 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament confirmed that Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Hakob Arshakyan added that the countries need to clarify the state border.

Armenia does not make any territorial claims against Azerbaijan. The relevant statement was made by the Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly, Hakob Arshakyan.

The representative of the ruling Civil Contract faction recalled that Yerevan has no territorial claims to Baku.

The politician addressed the media representatives with a counter-question.

"Do you, journalists, have territorial claims against Azerbaijan? Do you want to say that Shusha is the territory of Armenia?"

— Hakob Arshakyan asked.

The politician added that Armenia and Azerbaijan need to determine where the state border passes and on what territories both countries lie.