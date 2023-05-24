Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia to cooperate in energy sector

24 May. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan will cooperate with Saudi Arabia in the energy sector. The relevant agreement will be multifaceted and comprehensive.

After a meeting with Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov announced the signing of an agreement between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.

The parties discussed bilateral relations within the framework of OPEC +, expanding cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources and a number of other areas.

Baku and Riyadh would cooperate in the energy sector, the minister wrote on Twitter. Shahbazov stressed that Saudi Arabia is a brotherly country and an important partner for Azerbaijan.