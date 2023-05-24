Kılıçdaroglu sues Erdogan

24 May. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Türkiye, Kılıçdaroğlu’s social media page

Kılıçdaroğlu demands from Erdoğan to compensate TL 1 mn or $50,000 for the moral damage caused to him.

An opposition presidential candidate has filed a lawsuit against his rival, the incumbent head of state.

The details of the lawsuit against Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were revealed by Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu's lawyer, Celal Kılıç.

The reason for filing a lawsuit is a video created by Erdoğan's headquarters. The video claims that the oppositionist is associated with the so-called Kurdistan Workers' Party, the political organization banned in Türkiye.

Kılıçdaroğlu requires the defendant to compensate for the moral damage caused to him in the amount of TL 1 mn or $50,000.