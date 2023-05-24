MAKS-2023 airshow canceled in Moscow

24 May. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The traditional MAKS airshow will not take place this year, media reports, citing its sources. The event will be held next summer.

The MAKS airshow, which traditionally takes place every summer in Zhukovsky near Moscow, was cancelled this year, a source from the organizing committee informed.

"MAKS airshow will not take place this year. It is re-scheduled for 2024,”

- the source said.

He added that the decision will be finalized tomorrow.

The information was confirmed by another source.

Previously, it was planned to hold MAKS airshow on July 25-30