Kyiv demanded to open second front against Russia, Kobakhidze says

24 May. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Georgian Dream website

Ukraine has repeatedly called on Georgia to open a second front against Russia, Irakli Kobakhidze said. He stressed that Tbilisi would not impose sanctions against Russia.

He noted that calls for the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions were made by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, as well as adviser to the head of Volodymyr Zelensky's office, Mikhail Podolyaka.

"We will not impose sanctions against Russia, the logic is simple: we will not punish our people and our country,”

- Irakli Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian politician reminded the international community that it is important to know what the Ukrainian authorities demand from Tbilisi. He added that Georgia's policy is "very clear”.