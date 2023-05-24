Pashinyan goes to Moscow

24 May. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: site of the Prime Minister of Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan with his wife went to Moscow. There he will meet with Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev. He will also participate in the EAEU meeting.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Moscow, the press service of the government of the republic reports.

The ministry said that the head of the Armenian Cabinet flew to the Russian capital with his wife. Tomorrow he will take part in the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Council.

Pashinyan will also meet with Vladimir Putin and take part in trilateral talks with the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan.