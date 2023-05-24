Elevator with people fell off in Tbilisi

24 May. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, an elevator emergency took place in a multistory building in Tbilisi. As a result, a family of three, including a one-year-old child, miraculously survived.

The incident took place in Gidani residential area of Georgia's capital.

As the father of the family said, the three of them entered the cabin on the 9th floor, and then the elevator fell off. Luckily, after flying several floors, the cabin got stuck and stopped.

However, according to the man, he, his wife, and the child actually stared into the eyes of death.

The victim urged the municipality to resolve the issue and fix the elevator.