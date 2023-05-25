IRGC dismantles terrorist group in southeastern Iran

25 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ (IRGC) forces dismantled a group of terrorists in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

The IRGC Ground Force's Quds Base said in a statement that the team has been busted before carrying out its plans for terrorist operations in the southern part of the province.

The IRGC servicemen ambushed the terrorist team and smashed it in cooperation with the Intelligence Ministry forces, the statement added.

Two terrorists were killed and a third one has been arrested in the attack, which also resulted in the confiscation of ammunition, weapons and explosives.