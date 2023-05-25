Ilham Aliyev arrives in Russia on working visit

25 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Moscow for a working visit on May 25.

At Vnukovo-2 International Airport, the head of state was met by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin and other officials.

Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russia at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Trilateral talks between the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, as well as the prime minister of Armenia, will be held in Moscow today as part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation process.