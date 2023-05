25 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran plans to move away from the dollar in transactions with Russia, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber said.

When Mokhber met with Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina in Tehran on Wednesday, he said that Iran is "determined to stop using the dollar in mutual transactions with Russia," Tasnim reported.

Mokhber also said that Iran considers the issue "a priority" and the two sides have already held expert-level talks in this regard.