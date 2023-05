25 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will have two bilateral meetings today with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

At first, Putin will have a bilateral meeting with Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan. "After that, we expect a tripartite meeting to take place between Putin, Aliyev, and Pashinyan," Peskov said.