Ilham Aliyev to attend Supreme Eurasian Economic Council for the first time

25 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council for the first time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The press secretary of the Russian leader noted the importance of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Moscow and his participation in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. He recalled that the head of state will attend the event for the first time.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will join the summit by a video link. The meeting will be chaired by Vladimir Putin.