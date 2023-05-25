About 1,500 people to relocate to Shusha from 2023-end

25 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

It is planned to relocate about 1,500 people to Azerbaijan's Shusha starting from late 2023, assistant to the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Kanan Guliyev said.

According to him, in order to return the former internally displaced persons, it is expected to build 17 houses, the foundation of which has already been laid.