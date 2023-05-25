Why Armenia absent at CSTO meeting?

25 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The absence of Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan from a meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Minsk on Thursday is unrelated to Armenia-CSTO relations, secretary of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Civil Contract party Artur Hovhannisyan said.

"The fact that the Armenian defense minister is not present at the meeting has no connection to the relations between Armenia and the CSTO. There is no political comment on that. I think this is caused by various technical issues," Hovhannisyan said.

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan said earlier that Papikyan did not go to Minsk for a meeting of the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers.