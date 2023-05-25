Georgia chooses between U.S. and its national interests

25 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili thanked the West for its help, but recalled that Georgia has its own national interests.

"We are grateful for everything the U.S. has done for us and we are very grateful to Europe as well. Georgia has sovereign rights to have its own national interests. As I explained, we have economic and trade relations with Russia," Irakli Garibavshvili said.

Responding to the EU criticism due to the resumption of direct flights with Russia, the prime minister also noted that a million ethnic Georgians live on the territory of the Russian Federation, thus, direct flights between Georgia and Russia are crucial.