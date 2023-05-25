EAEU refuses dollar

25 May. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Members of the EAEU do not need the dollar to conduct mutual trade, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said.

The EAEU countries have already carried out de-dollarization, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said.

"We did not weaponize the dollar. But being cut off from the dollar and the euro, we decided not sit idly by and are looking for other currencies for mutual settlements,”

– Alexey Overchuk said.

According to the deputy chairman of the government, in the first quarter of 2023, internal trade in the Eurasia Economic Union was carried out in national currencies by 89%. In March, the figure reached 90%.

Thus, the official stressed, in fact, the EAEU has already refused the dollar.