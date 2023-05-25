Ilham Aliyev sees prerequisites for Azerbaijani-Armenian normalisation

25 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that there are serious prerequisites for the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. He touched upon this issue addressing the audience at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"Azerbaijan's cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union member countries, except for Armenia, has been successfully developing for 30 years. There are serious prerequisites for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty. Today, at the initiative of the Russian side, a trilateral meeting of the heads of Russia and Armenia will take place and Azerbaijan," the Azerbaijani president recalled.

Azerbaijan and EAEU

"I would like to inform my colleagues that Azerbaijan's last year’s trade turnover with the EAEU countries increased by 31% and amounted to $4.7 bln. In January-April this year, mutual trade increased by another 38%. Last year, the share of EAEU member countries in foreign Azerbaijan's turnover amounted to almost 9%. We see great potential for further trade growth in trade," the head of state stressed.

Transit opportunities

"Azerbaijan is located at the geographic crossroads of transport routes: East-West and North-South. The transport and logistics infrastructure of our country allows transportation in any direction. Azerbaijan has the largest merchant fleet in the Caspian Sea - over 50 ships. Seaport Alyat with a capacity of 15 mn tons of cargo, will be modernized in the near future, the volume of cargo handling will reach 25 mn tons, which is especially important given the fact that a large increase in cargo transportation through Azerbaijan has been observed recently," Ilham Aliyev said.