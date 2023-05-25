High-speed freight trains to connect Russia, Iran via Kazakhstan

25 May. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

High-speed rail freight transportation may be launched to Iran from Russia through Kazakhstan. The relevant idea was proposed by Tokayev. He called for the development of the North-South in conjunction with the Middle Corridor.

The head of the Central Asian republic, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, proposes to organize high-speed rail cargo transportation between the Russian Federation and Iran through the territory of Kazakhstan.

He pointed to the need to create new international transport routes for the integration and development of the EAEU. "There is a need to develop the North-South transport corridor in conjunction with the Trans-Caspian route (Middle Corridor)," Tokayev said on a Thursday meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"In this regard, Kazakhstan will act as a reliable logistics hub of the EAEU, using all its capabilities and resources. As substantive initiatives, we propose to launch high-speed freight trains along the Chelyabinsk-Bolashak-Iran railway,”

- President of Kazakhstan said.