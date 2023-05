25 May. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A shopping mall in Istanbul is on fire, dozens of firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. The cause of the emergency is not yet known.

Right now, the fire is raging in the north of Istanbul in the Istinye Park shopping center.

Fire brigades are on the scene. The fire occurred on the sheeting of the fashionable shopping center.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown, DHA informs.