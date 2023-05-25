Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev meet in Kremlin

25 May. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A bilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan has begun in Moscow. It takes place after the meeting of the EAEU leaders and precedes trilateral negotiations with the participation of the Armenian side.

The dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev started in the Kremlin.

Negotiations are taking place in the Grand Kremlin Palace. The conversation between the Russian and Azerbaijani leaders is held after the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Putin noted the depth of Azerbaijan's relations with the EAEU countries, the progressive development of trade and economic ties. He added that he sees great potential for cooperation.

According to the head of state, the bilateral relations are at a high level and progressively developing on the principles of equality, interests of each other, as well as in accordance with the Declaration on Allied Interaction, signed in February last year.

Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to the Russian side for the efforts in normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan.

"The fact that you will participate in a trilateral meeting today indicates that Russia attaches great importance to a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. I think that after the recent statements by the Armenian leadership on the recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, as well as recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, indicating specific figures for the area of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the issue of agreeing on other points of the peace treaty will go much easier, because this was the main factor on which we could not agree,” the Azerbaijani president said.