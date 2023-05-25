Saint Petersburg Covid restrictions to remain in force until autumn

25 May. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Coronavirus restrictions will be in effect in Saint Petersburg all summer. The relevant decree was signed by the head of the city, Alexander Beglov.

Saint Petersburg extended the Covid-19 restrictions, the administration of city governor reports.

According to the decree of the head of the city, Alexander Beglov, the restrictions have been extended until August 31.

Thus, public events, including rallies, will be banned in Saint Petersburg throughout the summer. Also, residents of the city are banned from smoking hookahs in public places.