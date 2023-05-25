Moscow, Ankara discuss restoration of Turkish-Armenian ties

25 May. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Turkish Ambassador and the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia discussed the possibility of normalizing Turkish-Armenian relations. The issue was raised in the context of the Baku-Yerevan post-war settlement.

The meeting of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Samsar took place on May 25 in the Russian capital.

"The situation in the Transcaucasus was discussed, including the implementation of the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia. The prospects for restoring Armenian-Turkish ties were also talked over,”

- Russian Foreign Ministry informs.

On Thursday, Moscow will host talks between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on the issue of settlement in the South Caucasus.