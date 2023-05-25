Tbilisi airport not ready to become transit hub

25 May. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s main airport is not able to turn into a full-fledged international transit hub. It needs modernization, For the moment, there is no transit hall in the airport.

The rumors about turning Tbilisi airport into a transit hub appeared after it was announced that from June 15, Russians will have the opportunity to fly to European cities through Georgia.

"For many years, there has been talk in Georgia about turning the country into an international transit hub. Despite the attractiveness of the idea, Tbilisi International Airport does not meet the standards necessary for an international hub. Years go by, and so far it has not been possible to build at least a transit hall on the territory of the airport,”

– Georgian Airways reports.

It will take at least five years to realize the country’s transit potential, the airline believes. So far, Russians are offered transit flights to Paris, Milan, Vienna, Larnaca and Thessaloniki via Tbilisi. Air tickets are already on sale.