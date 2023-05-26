Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia to hold talks

26 May. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A week later, Moscow will host a meeting of Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation on Thursday .

Alexey Overchuk stressed that representatives of the countries would meet to resolve the remaining issues on unblocking transport communications in the region.

He added that this was important as it was about the procedure for the Azerbaijani-Armenian border crossing and of conducting different types of control .