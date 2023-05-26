Turbine ventilators to be made in Uzbekistan

26 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan is starting to create its own ventilator. The Ministry of Science of the Republic announced the information on the development process.

Uzbek and Russian specialists are working on the creation of this device. The task is to make the new device better in its characteristics than the foreign ones.

It is expected that the device will be equipped with artificial intelligence. The first sample will appear at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year.

Differences of the turbine ventilator

Conventional ventilators use vacuum compression devices. Such devices are bulky, heavy, their piston devices often fail.

The turbine ventilator's weight does not exceed 2 kg.