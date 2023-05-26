Scholz intends to talk with Putin

26 May. 12:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that he intended to have a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He intends to discuss the situation around Ukraine.

According to him, a lot of time has passed since the last conversation.

"But I intend to talk with Putin again at the appropriate time…Ultimately, an agreement should be [signed] between the authorities in Moscow and Kiev",

Olaf Scholz said.

He further expressed the opinion that the parties should conclude a just peace.