Scholz intends to talk with Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that he intended to have a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He intends to discuss the situation around Ukraine.
According to him, a lot of time has passed since the last conversation.
"But I intend to talk with Putin again at the appropriate time…Ultimately, an agreement should be [signed] between the authorities in Moscow and Kiev",
Olaf Scholz said.
He further expressed the opinion that the parties should conclude a just peace.