Kazakhstan does not see itself as member of any union state

26 May. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The allied states do not attract Kazakhstan. Within the framework of the EAEU, integration can only be economic.

Russia and Belarus are united in the Union State, but this union has a different goal than the EAEU, these countries are also the members of this organization.

"As for our country, Kazakhstan does not intend and does not plan to create or join any union states",

Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldibay said.

Tokayev's spokesman specified that, in the opinion of the Kazakh leader, "integration within the EAEU can and should proceed exclusively along the economic track".

"Going beyond its framework violates the goals, principles and objectives of the organization's statutory documents. As the President emphasized, economic integration is not an end in itself, but one of the means of developing economies and improving the well-being of our peoples",



Ruslan Zheldibay said

The day before, in the Russian capital the leaders of the EAEU discussed cooperation. The President of Kazakhstan called for the development of transport links, including linking the North-South and the Trans-Caspian route.