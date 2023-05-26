Ilham Aliyev congratulates Georgia on Independence Day

26 May. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory telegram to his Georgian counterpart Salome Zurabishvili on the occasion of Georgia's Independence Day.

In the text, Aliyev noted that today the partnership and alliance between Azerbaijan and Georgia are determined by mutual support, trust, cooperation and the implementation of large-scale regional projects.

"Today there are good opportunities to develop and enrich our mutually beneficial cooperation, which will serve the prosperity of our countries and our region, raising our partnership to a higher level",

Ilham Aliyev said.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed confidence that the joint efforts of Baku and Tbilisi would make it possible to strengthen partnership and expand cooperation. In conclusion, he wished the people of Georgia peace and prosperity.