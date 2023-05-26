Who will become President of Türkiye on May 28?

26 May. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to a poll conducted by the Turkish Research Foundation, the incumbent head of state, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will receive 53.7% of the vote in the presidential election's second round.

"According to the forecasts of this study, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be re-elected with 53.7% of the vote in the second round of the presidential elections. It is estimated that in the second round there will be a vote shift of 1.75% in favor of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and 1.25% in favor of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu",

survey data showed.

More than 3,000 people in 26 provinces took part in the survey.