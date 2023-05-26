Zakir Hasanov arrives in Georgia

26 May. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Friday, May 26, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan arrived in Georgia. This was reported in the Azerbaijani department.

As part of the trip, Zakir Hasanov will visit a military parade as a guest of honor.

In addition to this, he will take part in the swearing-in ceremony on the occasion of Georgia's Independence Day.

At the end of April, the Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia met in Baku. During the talks, the parties signed an agreement on cooperation in the defense sector. It involves interaction between the relevant structures of the two countries.