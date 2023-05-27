Azerbaijan prevents attempt of Armenian saboteurs to break through border

27 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Armed Forces have prevented an attempt of a sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces to violate the state border of Azerbaijan in the Zangilan direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan said.

"As a result of the vigilance of the servicemen serving at the border combat point, the movement of the sabotage group was detected in a timely manner and the necessary measures were taken, as a result of which two servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces were detained," the statement reads.

It was noted that the remaining members of the sabotage group fled, taking advantage of the difficult terrain. The operational situation is under control, the State Border Service said.