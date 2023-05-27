Azerbaijani president denies Baku has territorial claims against Armenia

27 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev denied that Baku has any territorial claims against Yerevan, following claims cited by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow.

"I want to say that we have no such (territorial) claims (on Armenia) … As for the word ‘corridor’, it is an international term,” Ilham Aliyev said.

Pashinyan claimed following opening remarks at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council that Aliyev’s statements on Baku’s initiation of the creation of the Zangezur corridor were “an expression” used to put forward territorial claims against Armenia.