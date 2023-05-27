Baku and Yerevan may sign peace agreement on June 1

27 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva said that Baku and Yerevan could ink a peace agreement on June 1 at the summit of the European Political Community in Chisinau.

"We hope that a peace treaty will finally be signed in Chisinau on June 1. This is a historical moment and a signal that should not be missed," Leyla Abdullayeva said.

A trilateral Summit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held in Moscow on May 25. Next week, talks between the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve the remaining issues on unblocking transport communications in the region will be held in Moscow.