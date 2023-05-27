Pashinyan reveals conditions to unblock all transport, economic links

27 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reiterated Yerevan's readiness to unblock all transport and economic links in the region.

"I want to reiterate Armenia's readiness to unblock all transport and economic connections in the region, and communication lines running across Armenian territory," Pashinyan said, speaking at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow.

"We are ready to open regional communications within the scope of the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries that they run through," the PM stressed.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Baku has no territorial claims against Yerevan.