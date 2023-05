27 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan Airways, the flag carrier airline of the country, will carry passengers twice a week between Tashkent and Georgia’s Batumi.

TAV Georgia, the company operating Tbilisi and Batumi airports in the country, announced the news on Thursday, noting the airline would offer the flights throughout the summer season.

The Uzbek airline is currently operating three weekly scheduled flights between Tashkent and Tbilisi International Airport in the Georgian capital.