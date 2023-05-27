Kremlin: Baku-Yerevan peace treaty signing possible in foreseeable future

27 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia may be signed in the foreseeable future, but in the end, what matters most is not when it is inked but that all issues are resolved, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to Peskov, representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia will meet "late next week in Moscow" to discuss the issues between the sides. "There is no objective to finalize everything to the end because what matters most is the final result no matter how long it takes," he said, notng which is why, no one can say exactly when the peace treaty may be signed.