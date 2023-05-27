Chinese President ready to make efforts to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan

27 May. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping sent a letter to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day.



He stressed that he was looking forward to make joint efforts to contribute to the development of bilateral friendly relations and cooperation.

According to the Chinese leader, he appreciates the intention of the President of Azerbaijan to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

In addition, Xi Jinping stressed that the agreements reached at the September 2022 meeting in Uzbekistan are being effectively implemented.