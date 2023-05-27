Georgia's Zurabishvili wants legal restrictions on Russians

27 May. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has urged the government to adopt “fair regulations” and monitor the “activities” of Russian citizens in the wake of resumed visa-free and direct air travel between the two states.

"The independence we celebrate today also means protecting our own citizens from the state. Statehood is when the country is governed by rules and laws,” Zurabishvili told a crowd during an Independence Day speech at Liberty Square in Tbilisi.

"Therefore, it is not clear why no measures and fair regulations have been adopted for the mass arrivals from Russia and their activities, especially in such areas as healthcare and education. Or even buying real estate and not paying taxes," the Georgian president said.

In her speech, Zurabishvili accused the Georgian government of leading the country away from its bright European future.