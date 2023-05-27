Russia's Artur Beterbiev to face Callum Smith in August

27 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev will defend his titles againstt he ex-super middleweight titleholderCallum Smith in Quebec, Canada on August 19.

The native Russian is currently ranked No. 1 in ESPN's light heavyweight ranking and is eighth on ESPN's men's pound-for-pound list. Beterbiev is looking for his 20th knockout in as many professional fights.

The bout against Smith marks Beterbiev's first title defense in Canada since 2021, when he knocked out Marcus Browne in Montreal to retain the IBF and WBC belts.

Since moving up to the 175-pound division following a 2020 loss to Canelo Alvarez, Smith has won his past two fights. Most recently, the Englishman stopped Mathieu Bauderlique on the Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua II undercard last August.