Resident of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district blown up by a mine

27 May. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

A resident from the Tovuz district was injured by a mine explosion, the regional press service group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Ganja said.

The incident occurred this morning in the district's village of Alibeyli.

According to the ministry, the police department of the Tovuz district received information that the 75-years old resident of the village, Abdulla Aleskerov, was blown up by a mine.

In turn, police officers immediately arrived at the scene of the accident and the victim was taken to the hospital.

According to the ministry, Abdulla Aleskerov's left leg was injured. The district's Prosecutor General's Office is investigating this fact.