Erdogan knows winner of presidential run-off

© Photo: official website of the President of Türkiye
The Turkish President expressed confidence in his re-election on May 28. Erdoğan stressed that this would be a victory for democracy.
The current President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, addressing the rally in the suburbs of Istanbul Beykoz, said that he is confident of his re-election as head of state on May 28.
"Tomorrow we will win. Our victory will not become a defeat for anyone. It will be a victory for Turkiye of 85 mn people, a victory for democracy,”
- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said
Erdoğan's opponent is opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroglu.