Erdogan knows winner of presidential run-off

27 May. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official website of the President of Türkiye

The Turkish President expressed confidence in his re-election on May 28. Erdoğan stressed that this would be a victory for democracy.

The current President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, addressing the rally in the suburbs of Istanbul Beykoz, said that he is confident of his re-election as head of state on May 28.

"Tomorrow we will win. Our victory will not become a defeat for anyone. It will be a victory for Turkiye of 85 mn people, a victory for democracy,”

- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said

Erdoğan's opponent is opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroglu.