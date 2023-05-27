Abkhazia names its strategic partner

27 May. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Foreign Minister of Abkhazia stated that the development of relations with Belarus is the country's strategic priority. The parties will develop cooperation in various fields.

Foreign Minister of Abkhazia Inal Ardzinba stated that the development of relations with Belarus is the most important strategic priority of the republic's foreign policy.

"We have very serious prospects, we look positively at this most significant strategic direction of our foreign policy,” Inal Ardzinba said.

According to him, the parties have already agreed to develop cooperation in education and healthcare, as well as through ministries for emergency situations.