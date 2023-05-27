Russia to develop relations with Saudi Arabia

27 May. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia will expand for the sake of stability. The parties will cooperate in various areas.

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev announced that the law enforcement agencies of Russia and Saudi Arabia would develop cooperation aimed at maintaining security and stability.

Further, the head of the department noted that in the course of negotiations with the Saudi counterpart, the parties agreed to develop cooperation in many areas, one of which is the exchange of information on the movement and financing of terrorists and extremists. It was also decided to join forces in the fight against drugs and cybercrime.

"We have really determined ways of further cooperation. We will expand and deepen our cooperation for the sake of security and stability in our countries,”

– Vladimir Kolokoltsev says.