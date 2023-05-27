Shroud of smoke engulfs Astana

27 May. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

As a result of a natural fire on the outskirts of Astana, smoke is visible along the Korgalzhyn highway. Firefighters have already begun extinguishing the fire.

Shrubs and dead wood caught fire on the outskirts of Astana. Employees of the firefighting service of the Department of Emergency Situations arrived at the scene with water trucks of the Astana municipal services.

The fire occurred at about 16:00 on May 27.

"On May 27, at 4:14 pm, the Department of Emergency Situations of the city of Astana received a call about smoke visible along the Korgalzhyn highway, towards the Koktal-1 residential area. Upon the arrival of firefighters, it was established that dead wood and shrubs are burning on a preliminary area of 1 hectare,”

- press service of the Department of Emergency Situations of Astana informs.

The department clarified that fire brigades continue to work on extinguishing the fire.