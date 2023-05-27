New transport carcass to appear in Grozny

27 May. 22:02 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Grozny will get a new transport carcass.

Muslim Gairbekov, chairman of the State Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning of Chechnya, announced that a new transport carcass is being projected for Grozny.

According to him, the infrastructure of the transport carcass will provide for the potential growth of the city's population.

“We need to review the entire transport framework. Today, while there is an opportunity, it is necessary to lay, design, calculate new traffic flows - where and how they will pass, so that tomorrow, when building microdistricts, districts of the city of Grozny, people will be comfortable living and moving around,"

– Muslim Gairbekov said.

The official emphasized that the master plan should be created, taking into account the potential growth of the city's population in the next five to ten years.