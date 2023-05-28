Ingushetia to develop oil industry

28 May. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the regional government, new oil wells will be drilled on the territory of Ingushetia. It is specified that specialists will create wells with a horizontal ending.

"A drilling rig UPA-100 has already been purchased for the work. With its help, it is planned to drill the first wells with a horizontal ending in the Western license area of the Malgobek-Voznesenskoye field",

the Government of Ingushetia said.

It is specified that specialists from the Ingushneft company will be involved in the drilling of wells.