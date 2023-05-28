РУС ENG

Ingushetia to develop oil industry

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

According to the press service of the regional government, new oil wells will be drilled on the territory of Ingushetia. It is specified that specialists will create wells with a horizontal ending.

"A drilling rig UPA-100 has already been purchased for the work. With its help, it is planned to drill the first wells with a horizontal ending in the Western license area of the Malgobek-Voznesenskoye field",

the Government of Ingushetia said.

It is specified that specialists from the Ingushneft company will be involved in the drilling of wells.

© Photo :Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza
210 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos