Two Iranian soldiers killed after clash with Afghan border guards

28 May. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the eve, on the border between Iran and Afghanistan, there were regular clashes between Iranian border guards and militants of the Taliban group prohibited in Russia. Iranian media write about it.

The fighting took place in the area of the Sasoli checkpoint in the Zabul district, located in the province of Sistan and Baluchistan.

The Iran side said that the Taliban fired at the post with small arms. As a result, two border guards were killed, two more were injured.

In turn, representatives of the Taliban accused the Iranian side of being the first to launch the shelling.

The cause of the conflict is currently unknown.