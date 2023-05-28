Pine pollen harvesting season started in Karachay-Cherkessia

28 May. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The season for collecting pine pollen, which is famous for its beneficial properties, has started at the Arkhyz resort in Karachay-Cherkessia.

Pollen can be inhaled during walks, as well as collected independently.

"Friends, a period of pine pollen has begun in Arkhyz! Now, it can be collected by yourself, our guests have already shared their harvest in the chat. We also recommend long walks through the pine forest. It can also be useful, especially if you have asthma",

resort press office said.

The release also noted that pine pollen was very useful, as it was a powerful natural antioxidant.