Azerbaijanian President does not rule out peace treaty with Armenia soon

29 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Armenia could sign a peace agreement in the near future, unless Yerevan goes back on its stance again, Azerbaijanian President Ilham Aliyev told residents of the Lachin Corridor on Sunday.

"I am confident that a peace treaty could be signed in the near future unless Armenia changes its position again," the Azerbaijanian leader said.

However, Aliyev said, even if no peace agreement is ever signed, "we will live in comfort and security," as he said Azerbaijan had strong positions both in negotiations and on the border.