Erdoğan wins 2023 Türkiye's presidential election

29 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan was elected for his third consecutive presidential term on Sunday. He will take the oath in the year when the country celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey.

The preliminary results announced by the Supreme Election Council (YSK), awarded Recep Tayyip Erdogan 52.16% of the vote, against his rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’s 47.86%. YSK Chair Ahmet Yener officially announced Erdoğan as the next president based on unofficial results at a news conference.

Erdoğan addressed his supporters briefly outside his residence in Istanbul after most of the ballots were counted, before heading to the capital Ankara, to the Presidential Complex for his election victory speech.

He thanked citizens who "once again" gave him the responsibility of serving the country as he commenced his speech.

In addition, the Turkish president has already been congratulated by the leaders of a number of states, in particular, Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan, Emmanuel Macron, Joe Biden.